For new 2023 running back commit Brandon Johnson, 'Arizona is home'

“They all played, they all have experience either at the college level or the NFL level. They all have been coaching for years. So, they’re a staff that you can really go to war behind. I feel like it was that. The genuine words. The little stuff. Talking with the president. No other school is really going to sit you down and talk with the president of the school. Even the president of the school behind the football program at the University of Arizona, so it’s very special.”

“It was the things that coach Jedd and the rest of the staff were preaching,” Johnson said about why he picked the Wildcats. “He came in and had a real goal of turning the University of Arizona around, and honestly I believe it. He went out and got the best of the best coaches. Those coaches real trustworthy, they’re smart, they’re good at what they do.

He was sold, and he decided it was time to make his commitment. Johnson kept his decision quiet until Tuesday afternoon when he announced his pledge . The 5-foot-10 running back picked the Wildcats over offers from Washington, Washington State, Fresno State and many others including several Ivy League schools.

Arizona offered Palmdale (Calif.) Highland running back Brandon Johnson last month. In that time he has been able to build a strong connection with the coaching staff, and when he was able to get on campus in Tucson for a visit over the weekend the 2023 prospect was able to hear about the vision for the future from Jedd Fisch and the rest of the staff.

Earlier in the week when speaking about his weekend official visit with the Wildcats, Johnson mentioned how genuine his conversations with the coaching staff felt. The honesty and openness is never more present than when he has an opportunity to speak with running backs coach Scottie Graham, and his future position coach played a big role in why Johnson is now headed to the UA next year.

“It’s amazing not only because he has connections everywhere, but just him as a person. He’s an amazing person, he’s very trustworthy,” Johnson said of his future running backs coach. “He did go to the NFL. He’s been through it. He’s been through the whole process. So, he’s real.

“He’s a person that I can talk to about my life. He’s a person I can talk to about how I’m feeling about everything.”

Getting a decision out of the way now is certainly a big relief for Johnson as it will allow him to dedicate the entire summer to improving his skill set ahead of his senior season at Highland. He produced at a high level during 2021 after finishing the year with 1,580 yards rushing plus 19 rushing touchdowns in addition to catching seven passes for 96 yards and a receiving score.

Not having to worry about his future after this year is important for Johnson.

“It’s very exciting especially going to a school that loves me and a school that I love,” he said. “Knowing that they wanted me there and they’re only taking one back is very appealing to the mind especially when the stuff that they preach it just clicks in my head as perfect. It’s like a perfect fit.

“Also, going into my senior year knowing where I’m gonna go, I can have an amazing year. I can play without stress. I can play without having to put up numbers. I can just play to play, because I already know that Arizona is home.”

Johnson was the second running back to give the program his commitment on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Florida State graduate transfer DJ Williams announced his plans to move across the country and finish his career with the Wildcats after previously playing with the Seminoles and Auburn.

Johnson is now the 12th member of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, and he is the eighth member of the group to announce his decision in favor of the Wildcats since the beginning of June.