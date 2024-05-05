With so much coaching movement late in the process, it was always clear there would be some players deciding to leave their programs this spring.

That was especially evident with midyear enrollees who saw new coaches step in just after arriving on campus themselves.

This is why relationships matter. Oregon pursued Alabama transfer Peyton Woodyard as a high school prospect but he didn’t pick the Ducks.

The second time around, that changed. Woodyard announced his commitment to play for Dan Lanning on Sunday following a visit to Eugene.