As Rivals looks to update the 2023 Rivals150 rankings in the near future, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf takes a look at four players who could be primed for a jump.

There’s an argument to be made that Dual could be the best long-term pro prospect out of any of the guards in the 2023 class. He’s young and has great, projectable traits. Dual plays at a good pace, has a good frame, and long strides to go along with his lengthy build. The 2023 guard has gotten a lot better on the ball over the past year, and plays with a good pace while consistently getting paint touches. Dual is also the best two-way guard in the class, able to lock down defensively.

Walter is too low in the Rivals rankings currently and is poised for a bump in the next update. His combination of shot-making and creation, combined with his defensive upside and versatility make this a no brainer. He recently delivered big performances on the biggest of stages and has produced at a high level. Walter has a projectable frame that will be able to put on and hold muscle weight very easily. His decision to go to Baylor fits like a glove, so that will also help his transition to the college game.

James had an excellent performance on national television in a very competitive McDonald’s All-American Game setting very recently. His overall IQ, potential as a shot maker and as a creator, plus his ability and willingness to defend are very intriguing. Combine these traits with his pedigree and athleticism and you’ve got the potential for a very solid player down the line. He’s grown in his game, and that needs to be reflected in the rankings.

