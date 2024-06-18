Six recruits, including a four-star Rivals250 defensive end in the 2026 class, came away with new offers Tuesday at UCLA’s prospect camp at the Wasserman Football Facility.

Four-star Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran standout Anthony Jones was the highest-rated recruit by Rivals to receive the news from the Bruins’ coaching staff, which evaluated players in the 2025 to 2028 classes — some of which already had UCLA offers.



Jones, though, was high on the Bruins’ priority list after he was among the first direct contacts from the coaches to 2026 recruits when it was permissible to do so over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is nationally ranked the ninth-best defensive end — and No. 1 in California — in the class by Rivals.