RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Top 10 for 2019 class revealed The latest Rivals100 for the 2019 class has been released with big changes up and down the list as well as five new five-star prospects. Here’s a breakdown of some of the big moves at the top as well as why the new five-stars were minted.

NEW FIVE-STARS

“Booth is a lockdown corner. He is an elite athlete with length, ball skills and quickness. He has continued to develop as a corner the last couple of years, playing himself into one of the best in the country. Booth is how you would draw up an elite prospect at his position. He not only looks the part, but plays it.” – Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst



“Dean checks almost every box when dissecting an elite linebacker. The height and length are minor concerns, but those are the only real questions about his game and his projection. He is a very instinctive linebacker who can play in space, who can rush the passer and who fill the holes against the run. Dean is a linebacker who can stay on the field, and be effective all three downs against today’s college football offenses. Dean is looking at Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and others.” -- Simmons



"I had not seen much of Ngata in person before this season but after I did during a game in September, it was clear he was not only one of the best players in California but one of the top receivers nationally. I've said it before and I'll say it again - Ngata reminds me physically of Tee Higgins. He's long, lean, athletic and a matchup nightmare on the outside. When I saw him, the Clemson commit showed off great athleticism, awesome hands and he can stretch the field or take a short pass and make people miss as he gains yards down the field. There is no reason to believe that Ngata won't be one of the next superstar receivers in Clemson's offense." – Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst

“Alfano has taken his game to the next level. The Alabama commit has an exceptional speed and strength combination for a defensive lineman and he has shown enough consistency over the last year for us to have grown more confident in his long-term potential. His performance at the All-American Bowl in January could tell us a lot about the accuracy of this ranking.” -- Adam Friedman, Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst

LOST FIFTH STAR

“We've been huge proponents of Crouch over the last few years and are very high on his abilities. The biggest marks with him have to do with how successful he could be as a linebacker, if he does end up on the defensive side of the ball at the next level, and if he can stay healthy. Crouch, who has a top three of Clemson, Michigan and Tennessee, has played fewer than two games this season but intends to play in the All-American Bowl in January. “ – Friedman

“With Morris, it has always been about his upside. He is athletic and nimble on his feet for an offensive tackle his size. There is a lot to like about the Tennessee commitment, but when breaking his game down this season, the consistency is the biggest concern. He just didn’t match up consistently with others that are ranked this high. On the biggest stages, against tough completion, he had his struggles. He is one we will watch closely Under Armor All-America week in Orlando. He definitely could earn that star back. He just needs to have a strong, consistent week against that competition.” -- Simmons



“Pappoe is an elite athlete. He has made a lot of plays, but when evaluating him this senior season, there are some questions about his projection down the road. Where will he fit in? Is he is a big safety that can play in the box? Is he an every down linebacker? That is a big question for the Auburn commitment.” -- Simmons



“Hinton has developed into a strong defensive lineman, and we expect him to make an early impact at Michigan, but he has not quite played to the level of a five-star. There has been some talk about him actually having a higher ceiling on the offensive line. He is a consistent player on the defensive line, and he is strong against the run, but looking ahead, down the road at the first-round type talent in the NFL Draft, he did not quite meet that criteria.” -- Simmons