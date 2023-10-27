While the 2024 class is beginning to take its final form, Tennessee has partially turned its attention to the 2025 class. This includes four-star linebacker Weston Port out of San Juan Hills, Calif. VolReport caught up with the 10th-ranked outside linebacker in the class as he nears the end of his junior season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Port has made the trip to Knoxville once during his recruitment so far. The Californian visited Tennessee in April. Although he wasn't able to stay for long, he enjoyed his time on Rocky Top. "It was super quick but it was a lot of fun," said Port. "Just being able to see everything that was going on. I got to watch practice and stuff like that." While on campus, he was able to connect with some coaches. This included head coach Josh Heupel and linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary. "I did (meet with coaches)," said Port. "It was kind of brief. (Heupel) came up to me and was like, 'We're glad you're here' and stuff like that. And then, also talking, I met with the linebackers coach for a little while and stuff like that. A lot of really cool dudes who know a lot about football."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9W b2xfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZvbF9Gb290YmFs bDwvYT4gZm9yIGhhdmluZyBtZSBvdXQgZm9yIGEgdmlzaXQgdG9kYXkgIDxi cj5ncmF0ZWZ1bCB0byBoYXZlIHRoZSBvcHBvcnR1bml0eSB0byBwbGF5IGZv ciB0aGUgdm9scyDwn5+g4pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9nYm8/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNnYm88L2E+IPCfjYo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2NvYWNoam9zaGhldXBlbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29h Y2hqb3NoaGV1cGVsPC9hPiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaE9Sb3Vya2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoT1Jv dXJrZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sdWNfYnJp YW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGx1Y19icmlhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmdlbGlham9saWVfP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhbmdlbGlham9saWVfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JvbWFuZGczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkByb21hbmRnMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaEhhbHpsZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hIYWx6bGU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Rbk9McnBnSHJOIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vUW5PTHJwZ0hyTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDhtKHhtIfqnLHh tJvhtI/JtCDhtJjhtI/KgOG0myAoQFBvcnRXZXN0b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUG9ydFdlc3Rvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MzgwOTg1 OTg2NTkyMzU4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA2LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=