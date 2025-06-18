Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 18, 2025
Four-star 2027 SLOT Demare Dezeurn raves about UCLA coach DeShaun Foster
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

More than two months since landing a UCLA offer, four-star 2027 slot receiver Demare Dezeurn's relationship with the Bruins has grown to the point where head coach DeShaun Foster has made a greater impression than any other during the recruiting process.

"I think he might be my favorite head coach right now," Dezeurn, a speedy track star at Pacific Palisades (Calif.) Palisades Charter, told Bruin Blitz after participating at Tuesday's prospect camp in Westwood.

"He's very cool, he's very mellow. He sits back and chills, let other people do their job. I really like DeShaun, me and his relationship is great."

Dezeurn, who was previously at Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany, picked up his offer from the Bruins on an unofficial visit during the first week of spring camp in April.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In