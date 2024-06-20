Four-star Alabama LB commit previews upcoming official visit
Alabama is set to host two more of its linebacker commits as part of another massive group of official visitors this weekend. In addition to Luke Metz, the Tide is also set to welcome back fellow A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news