Antwan January Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

LADERA RANCH, Calif. – Antwan January has seen his recruitment hit the highest level in recent months. A 6-foot-11 center with a much-improved skill set, the Rivals150 prospect discussed his work ethic and the programs in the mix. “I have just been working on every part of my game and trying to get better as a basketball player,” he said. “I want to be the best player that I can be.” Nevada, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Washington State and Boise State have offered January within recent months and Texas Tech and Texas have begun to show interest.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas A&M: “They see me coming in and being the next Robert Williams. That is big for me. Me and Robert have two different type of games, though. The SEC thing really intrigues me. That is a really good conference.” Ole Miss: “They are just telling me that they see me coming in and changing their program. I could go in there and do a lot of good things.” Nevada: “That is a good school. I am still learning a lot about them but I am taking to all of their coaches and they seem to have a very good staff. They should be good. I would love to learn more about them.” Texas: “I love Texas. They have the one-and-dones there with Jarrett Allen and Mo (Bamba); I like that a lot. I would love to learn more about them.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

January will complete his final month of travel ball this week with the Dream Vision 17-under squad. In August, January may consider a school change and then tackle his recruitment. “I am going to get by Vegas first and then decide what I want to do for high school. I might do a prep school, and then go from there,” he said. “I haven’t visited anywhere yet and I haven’t set anything yet, but I am going to be doing some soon.”

RIVALS' REACTION