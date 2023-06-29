The Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham standout athlete is one of the top two-way players in California, and that has helped generate plenty of interest in the 6-foot-2 prospect. He visited Montlake multiple times before reaching his decision clearing the way for the four-star prospect to eventually play in the secondary for Chuck Morrell.

Peyton Waters took his time with the recruiting process before coming to a decision. He took official visits to five schools in the last six weeks with trips to Northwestern, UCLA, Stanford and Utah all preceding a visit with Washington last weekend. In the end, the Huskies holding the last of his official visits mattered as he announced his commitment to play for UW on Thursday.

Waters has not been present at many offseason events, but what he showed as a junior at Birmingham helped earn him a lofty ranking from the staff at Rivals. National recruiting director Adam Gorney liked what he saw during the 2022 season from UW's latest commit.

"Some of the best junior film in California comes from Waters, who plays both sides of the ball and makes a tremendous impact all over the field," Gorney recently wrote.

Waters is just the latest piece in an impressive close to June for Kalen DeBoer's program. He is the 10th commitment since Saturday, and UW now has 11 overall. Among that group are four four-star recruits including Waters. Offensive lineman Paki Finau was the first member of the class to commit plus UW has adde four-star linebacker Khmori House and four-star receiver Jason Robinson in the last several days.

The newest member of that group could be the most intriguing and impressive because of his ability to realistically play on either side of the ball. Waters, who will play safety in Seattle, finished the 2022 season with 51 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 4 passes defensed and a pair of fumble recoveries.

On offense he had 491 yards rushing on 59 carries to go with 11 touchdowns on the ground. He had 11 more receiving scores on 60 catches for 1,077 yards.