Four-star CB Clark Phillips looking at round of big visits
TORRANCE, Calif. - Clark Phillips is one of the top cornerbacks in the West and he’s been getting that level of treatment from numerous college coaching staffs.Oregon has been one of them.The four-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news