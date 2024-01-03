SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Four-star Rivals100 cornerback Marcelles Williams -- USC's highest-rated Class of 2024 signee -- had been recruited by Donte Williams for years only to see the Trojans' former DBs coach leave for Georgia a week before signing day last month.

But Williams had other reasons for wanting to be a Trojan and didn't waver leading up to the day he could finally sign on the dotted line.

"It was big that Donte left because he was the one who has been recruiting me all these years, always had a really good relationship with him," Williams said after the first day of All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio. "[But] USC's always been my dream school, I've always rooted for them growing up, and the direction I see them going I just want to be a part of it."

A big part of that new direction, of course, is new USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, but he wasn't new to Williams, which also helped ward off any doubts after the coaching turnover.

"Coach Lynn, I've always known him. We've had a relationship since he went to UCLA. Literally [his] first week at UCLA was my official visit there, so we built a relationship there," Williams said. "I got to talk to him, sit down with him -- he had a good first impression on me and now he's my coach and I'm excited for it."