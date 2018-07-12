Ticker
Four-star DB Isaiah Rutherford back from major SEC trip

Isaiah Rutherford
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Isaiah Rutherford has been intrigued with LSU for a long time and it was a big deal when the Tigers offered.The SEC power could be an even bigger player now in Rutherford’s recruitment after his re...

