Davion Brown, 2026 WR

"Brown is a great weapon on offense and he'll be one of the more heavily recruited 2026 prospects in the East. He has reliable hands and can consistently make plays with the ball in his hands. Brown is difficult to bring down, too. He's about 6-foot-3, 185-pounds right now and there is plenty of room for him to fill out over the next few years. Brown isn't afraid to line up in the backfield, take handoffs and run between the tackles. That being said, he has the speed to get to the edge of the defense and score from nearly anywhere on the field. "Brown's offer sheet includes teams like Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and many others. He's developed a strong bond with the coaches at Maryland and is planning on visiting Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and a few others in the coming months." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director

Mariyon Dye, 2025 SDE

"Dye checks in at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds with the frame and length defensive line coaches covet at the college level and beyond. While the Elkhart (Ind.) is listed as a strongside defensive end, he has the athleticism of an edge rusher and frame to grow into a three-technique player, giving him position versatility and upside for days. Dye flat-out impresses at a very raw stage of his career and you cannot help but picture the player he will become once his ceiling is reached. "Duke, Wisconsin, Iowa and USC all offered in the past month, and they joined the likes of Georgia, Missouri, Kansas and others who had already offered." - Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst

Corbyn Fordham, 2026 TE

"Fordham is a familiar football name down in Florida. Corbyn has three brothers that all played college football. His dad, Todd, played for Florida State from 1992 to 1996. He then went on to play in the NFL for nine years. "The latest Fordham working his way through the recruiting scene is a tight end at Bolles Prep in Jacksonville. At 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Corbyn has a great frame to continue adding size. But it’s his speed and smooth route-running that separates him at an early age. He holds double-digit scholarship offers, including from Florida State, Georgia and NC State. "He’ll be the next hybrid tight end to watch in the coming years." - Greg Smith

Dutch Horisk, 2026 SDE

"In the best high school football league in the country, the Trinity League of Southern California, Horisk has been incredibly productive across the defensive line. For someone to have 65 tackles and 10 sacks during the regular season against some of the best teams nationally would be impressive for anybody, let alone a 2026 prospect. "At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Horisk is big but he's also incredibly active, never giving up and constantly being relentless to get into the backfield to make plays. He's the most productive defensive lineman on arguably the country's best team - and he's only a sophomore. USC, Utah, Cal, Auburn, Texas A&M and others have offered so far, but many more should be coming soon." - Adam Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director

Alex Tatsch, 2025 OLB