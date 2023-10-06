Dawayne Galloway

“One could argue that there isn't a hotter recruit in the nation than Galloway, the newly minted four-star defensive back from Ohio. As of Sept. 18 Galloway's offer sheet consisted of FCS schools Campbell and Florida A&M. A day later came Central Michigan followed by fellow MAC schools Toledo and Miami (Ohio). Then Sept. 25 hit and the Columbus (Ohio) Marion-Franklin hidden gem received his first Power Five offer from Georgia. The offers didn't stop there and Galloway has seen his offer sheet race to 18 with the likes of Oklahoma, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan and Texas A&M among the schools to extend scholarships. “Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, he has incredible range, is fluid in the hips and has run as fast as 10.42 in the 100 meters – making him the prototype when it comes to what you look for in an elite defensive back recruit. "Galloway will be at Ohio State for a game-day visit this weekend and don't be surprised if the Buckeyes become the latest school to enter the mix for the fast-rising junior.” – Clint Cosgrove, National recruiting analyst

Kelshaun Johnson

“Johnson is an explosive playmaker with dangerous speed in the open field. Already during his junior season, Johnson has stuffed the stat sheet while contributing on all three phases of the ball at Hitchcock (Texas). He’s a deep threat with impressive yards-after-catch ability to pair as a receiver and plays with impressive instincts on the defensive side. "Johnson excels in multiple sports, including basketball and track, where he’s a state qualifier in the 100-meter, creating an intriguing athletic profile. He’s seen his recruitment take off with offers from around the nation, with Auburn and Tennessee being among the most recent to jump into the mix. “Early on, Johnson is being pursued heavily by in-state programs Texas and Texas A&M. He’s taken game visits to both as his process really begins to ramp up.” – Cole Patterson, national recruiting analyst

Tay Lockett (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"Lockett transferred from San Diego (Calif.) University to powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco for his sophomore season and is already earning significant playing time, which is not an easy task on a defense that's absolutely loaded from top to bottom with elite players. But Lockett has done a nice job at cornerback, staying with receivers and showing a maturity to his game as a defensive back that has quickly allowed the Bosco coaches to trust him. "He's also used in the return game, which speaks to Bosco wanting to put him on the field in different situations. "An early Arkansas commit, there's no doubt many other top programs will be involved in his recruitment in the coming years, and that will make things tough on the Razorbacks." – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

Herbert Scroggins III

“The Peach State pass rusher has put together a versatile resume while working off the edge at the prep level. He has snap quickness from the standup position, with double-digit sacks as a sophomore, though he is just as impactful with his hand in the dirt as an edge setter. "Scroggins has enough power and length at 6-foot-3 and 230-plus pounds to keep blockers off balance with his pop as much as with his speed off the edge. He has great leverage and overall technique to boot. The result is production beyond getting after the passer, where he has found success in coverage as well as downhill to the tune of 93 total tackles last fall. “It's been more of the same for Scroggins as a junior, working well behind the line of scrimmage with great quickness and a non-stop motor. The most evident play on tape in this regard is one where he played the passing lane well on the edge, batting the ball in the air, before tracking down the running back who caught the ball on the other side of the formation for no gain. "As Scroggins continues to fill out, with his plus technique, he'll project as a versatile outside linebacker or defensive end comfortable against both the run and the pass from the moment he sets foot on a college campus. “Thus far, the offer list is heavy in the Group of Five ranks, though Rivals has learned programs such as Georgia, Florida State and Clemson, where he will visit this weekend, are tracking the junior closely.” – John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

