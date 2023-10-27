KHARON CRAIG, 2026 ATH

Kharon Craig (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"Craig is already a well-known name in the 2026 class and teams are tracking his progress closely. He has potential on both sides of the ball but it looks like he is trending toward playing running back at the next level. "Craig has impressive speed in the open field and his quickness stands out when he has the ball in his hands or is acting as a receiver out of the backfield. He does a great job of creating separation and giving his quarterback easy throws when used as a receiver. Craig is still physically developing, but his 5-foot-11 frame has plenty of room to fill out. "Penn State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are just some of the teams that have offered him so far." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director

*****

KEDRIC GOLSTON II, 2026 LB

"Golston's name should be very familiar to Georgia and NFL fans in Washington D.C., thanks to his father. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Golston isn't near the size of his defensive lineman father but he has plenty to offer as a front-seven defender. "Golston is being recruited as a linebacker and it's easy to see why. He quickly diagnoses plays, does a good job shedding blocks and is a strong tackler. "Maryland, Georgia, Miami and Virginia Tech have already offered, but plenty more are on the way once he really hits the recruiting trail." - Friedman

*****

KEENAN HARRIS, 2026 ATH

"With the size of a linebacker and athleticism of a safety, Harris is a player built for today's style of college football. At 6-foot-2 and weighing close to 210 pounds the St. Louis University high school athlete is a disruptive playmaker capable of doing a little bit of everything on defense. He can run, he can cover, he can get after the passer and he is a certified thumper. "The sophomore standout will likely play linebacker in college, but he could also end up as a safety or edge rusher, depending on his growth and development in the coming years. "Harris' offer list has raced to 13, with Oregon, Missouri, Wisconsin, Penn State, Nebraska and other major programs among his early list of suitors." - Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst

*****

ZACHERY TURNER, 2026 WR

"Duncanville (Texas) is always loaded with big-time next-level talent, and that includes the 2026 class. Kevin Ford Jr. leads the way in the state rankings for the cycle, but his teammate Zachery Turner is more than worth highlighting as well. As a sophomore, Turner is already proving to be a valuable asset to an explosive Duncanville offense that is engineered by four-star QB Keelon Russell. "Turner, listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, is a big and physical pass catcher that is an explosive play threat in the receiving game. He goes up and gets the football at its highest point, as evidenced by an end-of-half Hail Mary grab in a game earlier this month. But he’s also a threat after the catch, where he uses his athletic and natural playmaking ability to get lots of YAC in a hurry." - Cole Patterson, national recruiting analyst

*****

MADDEN WILLIAMS, 2026 WR