Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects. The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back. RUMOR MILL: Recruiting chatter continues despite NCAA dead period

Advertisement

“Briggs is one of the most intriguing players in California's 2026 class because he can play multiple positions and basically lines up as a massive wide receiver in high school but will probably end up playing tight end at the next level. “The 6-foot-6, 200-pound prospect is also not a regular on the 7-on-7 scene because he lives in Central California and has not attended many big camps yet. Hopefully, that changes because the Visalia (Calif.) Mount Whitney standout has a ton of talent and playmaking ability, elite hands and phenomenal size. “As a big outside receiver like a leaner Johnny Wilson or a faster tight end who can cause matchup problems, Briggs has a lot going for him and definitely deserves a four-star ranking. It seems like every college coach who watches his tape or sees him in person offers and that's why Briggs has Cal, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M and many others involved.” - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

“The Venice (Fla.) High School pass rusher picked up his blue-chip marker in the summer after a banner 2023 season he put together at one of Florida's top prep programs. Charles racked up 11 sacks and 15 more tackles for loss against strong competition, working as a balanced edge type. He has strong quickness off of the line and can win with speed, but also has counter moves with his lower-body power and great extension. "This offseason, Charles has continued to look like one of the more polished edge recruits in the class despite adding good weight to his frame, part of the reason his offer list is now national. Charles' rise at a premium position, whether in the amount of offers of his ranking overall, may be far from finished.” - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

*****

“Clay has been a prospect that has absolutely taken advantage of the camp scene this offseason. The 2026 wideout holds a fantastic frame at 6-foot-4 and closing in on 200-pounds. His route running ability and smooth nature is even more impressive given his size. Clay also possesses a wide catch radius with his length and has flashed top notch ball skills in a number of settings. "Clay moved up to four-star status and even in the Rivals250 in the last update, but has shown his rise up the ranks may not be done there.” - Marshall Levenson, national recruiting analyst

*****

“Falzone’s recruitment barely got started before he committed to Virginia Tech. The dual-threat quarterback out of Pennsylvania is an outstanding athlete for the position. Falzone reportedly ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at a Penn State camp earlier this spring, which shouldn’t be all that surprising after watching his tape from last season and learning he previously posted a 11.11-second 100m. The Nittany Lions did offer Falzone after that camp performance but the offer is for receiver, rather than quarterback. Still, Falzone has the tools to be a formidable college quarterback. He has the raw ability to put passes where they need to be, even though his throwing mechanics and footwork are fairly raw. "Falzone has only been playing football for a few years but the 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback had an extremely productive sophomore campaign, throwing for 2,527 yard and 19 touchdowns while adding 447 rushing yards and another 10 touchdowns.” - Adam Friedman, rankings director and transfer portal analyst

*****

“There is a lot to like about Gaston's athletic makeup. He measures in at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds with an 80-inch wingspan and a background in football as well as golf and track and field events. Gaston has fantastic size and is light on his feet, and is impressive bouncing edge-rushers at will and is explosive as a blocker. Gaston has a mean streak to him and it shows in pass pro and often in the run game. "Georgia has already put an offer on the table for the outstanding 2026 OL. Clemson, South Carolina and others may not be too far off from following suit.” - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

*****