USC added another building block to its stellar 2019 group with the addition of four-star wing Drake London. A member of the Rivals150, London is unique in that he will attempt to play both basketball and football in college as he is a legitimate Power Five wide receiver prospect as well.

London discussed all that stood out about the Trojans.

“The USC campus is amazing and you are around people with a bunch of connections and all of the same goals of trying to make it," London said. “The coaches are great, everybody there is amazing. I’ve taken notice that they are building a great program and USC is going to get put back on the map with the guys they are getting.”

A 6-foot-5 wing known for his versatility, toughness and ability to impact the game on both ends, London has the chance to develop further near his hometown. The California native is a more than capable shot maker that can create for himself and others while remaining a multi-positional defender on the other end of the court.

Selecting the Trojans over Vanderbilt, Virginia, Purdue, Oregon and a slew of others, London’s upside is better than most. Just 16-years-old, London will become one of the few in recent years to compete on a high-major gridiron and hardwood in the same academic calendar year.

He will join five-stars Onyeka Okongwu and Isaiah Mobley next fall at USC.