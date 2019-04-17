Four-star LB Jordan Banks raves about Big 12 visit
Jordan Banks had a tremendous visit to Oklahoma this past weekend, one that will stick with the four-star throughout his recruitment.It put the Sooners squarely in his recruitment and could be one ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news