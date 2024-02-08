Coming off the success of star pass rusher Laiatu Latu, a projected high draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft, the UCLA coaching staff is looking for the next player to mold at the position.

Among those on a recent unofficial visit to Westwood was Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley four-star outside linebacker Marco Jones, a Rivals250 recruit in the 2025 class who picked up an offer last Saturday.

Jones, who has more than two dozen offers, is ranked the 15th-best player at his position and 20th overall in the state.

A coaching staff that has a proven track record with player development “is really important,” Jones told Rivals recruiting analyst Matt Moreno at a 7-on-7 event at Baldwin Park.