Bryce Young was serious about other programs. This was not an open-and-shut case.

Oklahoma made a huge impression. Washington was intriguing. Texas kept coming after the 2020 four-star quarterback.

But USC was always a front-runner in Young’s recruitment and on Wednesday - his birthday - the new Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback committed to the Trojans.

“It was really the family environment,” Young said. “I’ve known coach (Clay) Helton since eighth grade and (quarterbacks) coach (Bryan) Ellis and when I first met them they made me really feel at home, they made me feel like family. I really see myself fitting into their system, it’s really similar to Mater Dei so it’s going to be a smooth transition.

“I know a lot of people there. It’s home for me. Just the environment and the coaching staff, I definitely see myself spending a lot of time with coach Helton, coach Ellis and coach (Tee) Martin and that was a big factor for me.”