Four-star running back Cameron Jones is no stranger to UCLA.

A few of his current and former Bellflower-St. John Bosco teammates are already signed with or playing for the Bruins, including redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Woods and 2023 signees RJ Jones and Ty Lee.

Running backs coach DeShaun Foster is now making a strong push to add Cameron Jones to the 2024 class.

“My relationship with coach Foster is great,” he told Bruin Blitz after his official visit to Westwood. “I recently met his wife over the weekend and talked with her, loved to be around them both. And it’s very important to be around someone who has made it (to the NFL). I was always told to listen, stay quiet…but stay focused and listen to the person I want to be in life, not someone I don't want to be.”