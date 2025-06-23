Four-star receiver Vance Spafford is flipping to Miami

We take a closer look at some of those expected to compete against each other in the marquee event of the summer.
Four-star Texas A&M pledge Samu Moala discusses his commitment with Adam Gorney at the Rivals Five-Star media day
Five-star DE Richard Wesley discusses his Texas commitment with Adam Gorney at the Rivals Five-Star media event.
The Rivals Five-Star is Tuesday and here are 10 for sure Adam Gorney will be watching closest throughout the event.
Vance Spafford really liked Georgia.But he loved Miami, so on Monday, he flipped his pledge from Georgia to Miami.
