Four-star tight end Kaleb Edwards commits to Alabama
After a red-hot June, Alabama started July with a bang on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, four-star tight end Kaleb Edwards announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
Edwards is also Alabama’s first tight end commit in the 2025 class and is ranked as the No. 19 player in his position. He plays for Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California and chose Alabama over Auburn, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Washington.
The Crimson Tide saw a late surge in momentum for Edwards' services following his official visit on June 14. His commitment ensures an exciting future at the tight end position, which is expected to be utilized much more in the receiving game by Alabama under Kalen DeBoer. At Washington last season tight end, Jake Westover was the Huskies' fourth-leading receiver with 433 yards to go with four touchdowns.
As a junior with Oak Ridge, Edwards logged 44 catches for 828 yards and seven touchdowns. He also plays basketball and baseball and his 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame gives him tremendous upside as an athlete with the potential to create mismatches against smaller linebackers and defensive backs.
With Edwards in the fold, Alabama now has 21 commits and the No. 2 recruiting class in 2025. Despite the new staff having to work from behind, the Crimson Tide already has over 21 commits with just over five months until the Early Signing Period. Click HERE for a full list of the Crimson Tide’s commits.