After a red-hot June, Alabama started July with a bang on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, four-star tight end Kaleb Edwards announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Edwards is also Alabama’s first tight end commit in the 2025 class and is ranked as the No. 19 player in his position. He plays for Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California and chose Alabama over Auburn, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Washington.

The Crimson Tide saw a late surge in momentum for Edwards' services following his official visit on June 14. His commitment ensures an exciting future at the tight end position, which is expected to be utilized much more in the receiving game by Alabama under Kalen DeBoer. At Washington last season tight end, Jake Westover was the Huskies' fourth-leading receiver with 433 yards to go with four touchdowns.