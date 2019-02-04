Wilhelm Breidenbach Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A top frontcourt prospect in the 2021 class, Wilhelm Breidenbach has settled into his sophomore year and taken on a giant role for the famed Mater Dei program. Already holding two Pac-12 offers, Breidenbach is not in a rush with his college recruitment, though he has already garnered interest ranging from both sides of the nation. Cal and USC have offered as he has already taken visits to Harvard, Notre Dame and USC within recent months, he told Rivals.com. MORE: Five-star Anthony Edwards throws curveball into visit schedule



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Notre Dame: “It was cool there. Obviously, it is a lot different from here (California), especially visiting in the winter. Since I was a young age, I always kind of admired Notre Dame, so it was nice to go and see it.” USC: “It is nice to know that all of the hard work is paying off and to keep going, I guess. They offered me a week or two after my freshman season. We went there to visit a couple of months ago. The campus is really nice. I haven’t visited too many schools yet so I don’t know what to compare it to but to me, it was really nice.”

RIVALS' REACTION