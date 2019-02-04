Four-star Wilhelm Breidenbach will be a West Coast priority
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A top frontcourt prospect in the 2021 class, Wilhelm Breidenbach has settled into his sophomore year and taken on a giant role for the famed Mater Dei program. Already holding two Pac-12 offers, Breidenbach is not in a rush with his college recruitment, though he has already garnered interest ranging from both sides of the nation.
Cal and USC have offered as he has already taken visits to Harvard, Notre Dame and USC within recent months, he told Rivals.com.
MORE: Five-star Anthony Edwards throws curveball into visit schedule
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Notre Dame: “It was cool there. Obviously, it is a lot different from here (California), especially visiting in the winter. Since I was a young age, I always kind of admired Notre Dame, so it was nice to go and see it.”
USC: “It is nice to know that all of the hard work is paying off and to keep going, I guess. They offered me a week or two after my freshman season. We went there to visit a couple of months ago. The campus is really nice. I haven’t visited too many schools yet so I don’t know what to compare it to but to me, it was really nice.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Breidenbach is hoping to visit Cal and Stanford in the coming months but focusing a heavy dose of attention into his recruitment remains far off. However, whenever it does come to decide, he does have a good pulse on what he will be looking for in his college landing spot.
“Just good basketball, but also a good academic school that can help me after basketball,” he said. “It will end at some point so to get to a school that will help me for jobs and work after that.”
A strong four-star prospect in the 2021 class, Breidenbach has a polished 20-foot and in skill set and he can be used in a variety of situations. He can make shots to the perimeter, score on crafty counter moves around the basket and also work out of the high post setting due to his feel and passing skills. Look for most of the Pac-12 to prioritize him in the coming years thanks to his translatable and polished skill set.