Four-star WR Jeremiah McClure previews first visit to Cal

Four-star receiver Jeremiah McClure is starting to make some headway with his recruitment as the spring gets underway. He has started to take more visits with recent stops at Arizona, San Diego State and UCLA. His next big visits will take place this weekend as he makes the trip up to Berkeley from San Diego to see Cal in person.

The Bears were one of the schools that jumped in over the winter with the Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic recruit, and since then he has continued to build his relationship with the staff.

McClure is headed up to the Bay Area with his seven-on-seven team, Team Makaski, that features several other players from his high school.