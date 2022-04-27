Four-star WR Jeremiah McClure reflects on his recent Cal visit
Four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClure had a busy month of April, taking visits to UCLA, Cal and Washington and picking up a new offer from Utah to consider. That spring tour gave him valuable pe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news