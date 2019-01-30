Four-star WR Kris Hutson recently watched SEC practice
Kris Hutson made an early commitment to USC and it appeared like his recruitment was headed for an early finish.But the 2020 four-star receiver from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco reopened thin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news