Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 15:32:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star WR Kris Hutson recently watched SEC practice

Orak9jlabzs2ptonkpgb
Kris Hutson
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Kris Hutson made an early commitment to USC and it appeared like his recruitment was headed for an early finish.But the 2020 four-star receiver from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco reopened thin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}