Things are heating up once again as top prospects are making visits. Here's the latest on Vander Ploog and Luke Fahey.
The initial 2027 rankings contain one California 5-star prospect and 5 others that made the top 60 list.
Yessoufou recently named a top ten and has now set up official visits to Kentucky and Tennessee.
Williams believes in the development of the Miami program and they are rising on his list. He also plans to visit.
TE Stevie Amar Jr. (Oaks Christian) has committed to Boston College over many other offers throughout the country.
Things are heating up once again as top prospects are making visits. Here's the latest on Vander Ploog and Luke Fahey.
The initial 2027 rankings contain one California 5-star prospect and 5 others that made the top 60 list.
Yessoufou recently named a top ten and has now set up official visits to Kentucky and Tennessee.