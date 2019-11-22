Week 13 of high school football in the state of California and the third week of playoff action is upon us. This four game slate of previews from the CIF Southern Section is headlined by #2 St. John Bosco at #3 Corona Centennial.

(Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings noted where applicable).





Friday





#2 St. John Bosco at #3 Corona Centennial

The game of the week features the consensus second and third ranked teams in Southern California. A national audience will see a pair of talented teams that have met in the playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

Centennial is 2-3 in those games with back to back losses in 2016 and 2017 before a year hiatus last season. Jason Negro’s Bosco Braves are 11-1 with their lone loss in league to Mater Dei.

St. John Bosco is led by Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback. His trio of talented wide outs of Oregon commit Kris Hutson, UCLA commit Logan Loya, and big time junior Beaux Collins will be tested by a good Husky secondary led by Cal commit Isaiah Young and super sophomore Jaden Mickey.

Centennial is 9-2 and champions of the Big VIII League with losses to Mater Dei and 2018 state runner-up Cathedral Catholic of San Diego. Centennial is led by a pair of seniors in Gary Bryant and Nicholas Floyd. Bryant is one of the most explosive players in the country and has made an impact at wide receiver, the return game, and at running back with a pair of long rushing scores, and even at quarterback with a 57 yard passing score last week. Floyd has rushed for 28 touchdowns at running back.





#1 Mater Dei at #4 Mission Viejo

A pair of 11-0 Orange County teams face off in the semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs. The story line is the Mater Dei offense against the Mission Viejo defense.

The Mater Dei offense is led by Alabama commit Bryce Young and they score nearly 52 points per game. Kody Epps is in the midst of a record breaking senior season as Young’s top target at wide receiver.

The Mission Viejo defense is led by senior defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa and junior linebacker Easton Mascarenas and they allow just under 10 points per game.

Mission Viejo rushed for four touchdowns in last week’s 38-35 thriller over Servite with junior quarterback Peter Costelli and the junior running back duo of Tyson Scott and Jacquez Robertson. Mater Dei beat Mission Viejo in the quarterfinals last season 56-17.





Rancho Cucamonga vs. #10 Sierra Canyon at Granada Hills High School

Fourth seeded Rancho Cucamonga travels west to play top seeded Sierra Canyon in a Division 2 semifinal. Rancho Cucamonga is 9-3 and coming off a 21-7 win over Long Beach Poly last week. They are led by CJ Stroud. Stroud, one of the state's top quarterbacks is in the midst of a big senior season with 46 touchdowns.

Stroud’s top two targets are seniors Jayden Dixon-Veal and Silas Bolden. Each has over 1,000 receiving yards and double digit touchdown receptions. Bolden is committed to Oregon State, where is older brother Victor starred.

Sierra Canyon is 11-1 and looking for the second CIF finals berth. Sierra Canyon is loaded with underclassmen on offense with juniors Chayden Peery, JD Sumlin, and DJ Harvey leading the way at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. Harvey also leads the team in the defensive backfield with three interceptions.





#6 Corona Del Mar at Alemany

Undefeated Top seeded Corona Del Mar travels to West Hills to play fourth seeded Alemany in a Division 3 semifinal. All eyes will be on a pair of four-star nationally ranked Rivals.com250 senior and junior quarterbacks.

Corona Del Mar senior Washington commit Ethan Garbers leads a senior laden Sea Kings team that averages 45 points on offense Garbers has racked up 58 touchdowns and 3,997 passing yards. Stanford commit John Humphreys has 27 of those scores, while Bradley Schlom also has over 1,000 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns. Washington commit tight end Mark Redman has 12 scores.

Alemany junior Miller Moss leads a 9-2 Warriors team that is loaded with underclassmen talent that was battle tested in the Mission League this season. Sophomore Floyd Chalk has over 1,000 rushing yards and fellow sophomore Kevin Green Jr. is nearing 1,000 receiving yards. Junior Jaylin Smith has made an impact on both sides of the ball.