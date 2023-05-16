Over the past three weekends, the Baltimore area has played host to two major events in which top prospects from all over the country have come to show off their skills. Two weeks ago, the OT7 7-on-7 tournament brought in prospects from as far as the West Coast and this past weekend some of the region's most coveted prospects participated in the Baltimore Under Armour Next Camp. Here are some of the major takeaways from the top defensive prospects at both events.

Zahir Mathis is still very lean but his quickness and length off the edge make him one of the most difficult defensive lineman to slow down. As he gets stronger he’ll become more of a consistent pass-rushing force, but during the season he plays much stronger than he looks.

Brandon Davis-Swain has a great combination of quickness and strength that make him one of the more consistent, defensive line prospects in the 2024 class. He could play inside or outside at the next level, depending on how his frame develops. Colorado, Michigan and Purdue all have official visits coming up.

Darien Mayo continues to get taller and add mass to his frame but he still looks very lean and his pass rushing moves are still a work in progress. He has an insane amount of potential and it’ll be great to watch him throughout the rest of this offseason and into the fall to track his development.

Class of 2025 Rivals250 defensive tackle Bryce Jenkins is a bull in a China shop with really great quickness at the snap. He does a good job moving offensive linemen out of his way but there’s still work to be done as he refines his technique.

Also on the interior of the defensive line, Virginia Tech commit Emmett Laws showed well on Sunday using a combination of speed, strength, and hand techniques to keep defensive linemen off of him.

A name to track as this process rolls on is defensive tackle Eric Mensah. He has outstanding strength and is a very wide body in the middle of the defensive line, but doesn’t carry a ton of bad weight.