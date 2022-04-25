From The Vault: Looking back at SF Valley standout Zach Brooker
Zach Brooker is no stranger to winning. The 6-foot-1 senior guard is a reserve at USC now but his roots were firmly planted in the San Fernando Valley growing up and playing the game he loves more than anything - basketball.
Brooker spent his first three years at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth before playing his final year at Calabasas, where he flourished.
"I just love basketball and have been able to see it from so many different levels already," Brooker said. "It always has been and always will be a huge part of my life."
Brooker rubbed elbows with some pretty solid players. Marvin Bagley (2019 NBA Draft No. 2 pick by the Sacramento Kings and currently with the Detroit Pistons), Remy Martin (NCAA Champion Kansas and previously Arizona St.), Cody Riley (UCLA), Adam Seiko (San Diego St.) and Terrence McBride (Cornell and Rice) to name just a few.
"Pretty lucky for me to be in a situation practicing and playing against some of the best players in the country," Brooker said.
Brooker was more than good enough and could certainly hold his own with all the pro and Division 1 type players. However, the opportunities were hard to come by playing at a school with a loaded roster each year.
"I knew I could compete with all these great guys," Brooker said. "I just needed more reps and looks."
Brooker stuck it out for the first three years and saw some good minutes in 2018 and 2019. Brooker helped the Trailblazers to back-to-back state championships alongside Cassius Stanley (Detroit Pistons), KJ Martin (Houston Rockets) and Scotty Pippen (Vanderbilt and 2022 NBA Draft).
However, Brooker yearned for more. He loved being on a nationally recognized team and winning 59 games in his final two years at Sierra Canyon. But he wanted to be more of a contributor.
"I had to make a change because the current situation wasn't in my best interests as a player and as a person," Brooker said. "I was getting frustrated. I had to make a change and see what happens when I get real minutes on the court."
That led Brooker to transfer to Calabasas. Brooker was instantly a starter and helped the Coyotes to a 19-10 record and second place finish in the rugged Marmonte League. Calabasas lost to Pasadena in the first round of the playoffs.
Brooker averaged close to 20 points per game and teamed with fellow seniors Derek Morhar (San Diego St. walk-on), Evan Haber, Jonathan Kaslow and Cameron Sharif for a very satisfying senior season.
"I enjoyed my time at both places," Brooker said. "Sierra Canyon built me up. Calabasas is where I blossomed."
Brooker joined USC for this past 2021-2022 season and life has come full circle, again. Brooker is working his way up the ladder waiting for his turn and opportunity from head coach Andy Enfield.