FROM THE VAULT: LOOKING BACK AT SF VALLEY STANDOUT ZACH BROOKER Zach Brooker is no stranger to winning. The 6-foot-1 senior guard is a reserve at USC now but his roots were firmly planted in the San Fernando Valley growing up and playing the game he loves more than anything - basketball. Brooker spent his first three years at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth before playing his final year at Calabasas, where he flourished.



Zach Brooker

"I just love basketball and have been able to see it from so many different levels already," Brooker said. "It always has been and always will be a huge part of my life." Brooker rubbed elbows with some pretty solid players. Marvin Bagley (2019 NBA Draft No. 2 pick by the Sacramento Kings and currently with the Detroit Pistons), Remy Martin (NCAA Champion Kansas and previously Arizona St.), Cody Riley (UCLA), Adam Seiko (San Diego St.) and Terrence McBride (Cornell and Rice) to name just a few. "Pretty lucky for me to be in a situation practicing and playing against some of the best players in the country," Brooker said. Brooker was more than good enough and could certainly hold his own with all the pro and Division 1 type players. However, the opportunities were hard to come by playing at a school with a loaded roster each year. "I knew I could compete with all these great guys," Brooker said. "I just needed more reps and looks." Brooker stuck it out for the first three years and saw some good minutes in 2018 and 2019. Brooker helped the Trailblazers to back-to-back state championships alongside Cassius Stanley (Detroit Pistons), KJ Martin (Houston Rockets) and Scotty Pippen (Vanderbilt and 2022 NBA Draft).



Zach Brooker