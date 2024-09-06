Georgia continues to impress 2027 tight end Mark Bowman
Mark Bowman has not been to many college football games so seeing Clemson-Georgia in person last weekend made a major impression.The Bulldogs remain basically the team to beat early on for the stan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news