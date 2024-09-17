Georgia targets to know in the first 2027 Rivals rankings

in other news
Rivals Rankings Week: Key position storylines in the 2027 class
The initial top 100 for the 2027 class was released this week. Adam Gorney gives his thoughts on each position.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Intel flows after busy visit weekend
Here’s the latest from Adam Gorney that includes updates on Honor Fa’alave Johnson (L) and Brandon Arrington (R).
Pro-West Exposure Camp: Top Prospect Evaluations, part 2
The Pro West Exposure Camp was held September 7-8 in Walnut Creek. Here are evals of 10 more top prospects.
2025 point guard Semetri Carr breaks down weekend commitment to Cal
Carr (Riordan) put together an impressive summer that brought him into the mix with several different programs.
Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the first five-stars for the 2027 class
The national analyst staff takes a closer look at each of the prospects that landed in the upper echelon of the rankings
It's time to get to know the 2027 class.
Rivals released its initial top 100 for the 2027 cycle on Monday. The group, as you might expect, is packed with Georgia targets.
Here are a few Georgia targets to know in the first rankings for the 2027 class.