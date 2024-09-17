Georgia targets to know in the first 2027 Rivals rankings

Advertisement

in other news

Rivals Rankings Week: Key position storylines in the 2027 class

Rivals Rankings Week: Key position storylines in the 2027 class

The initial top 100 for the 2027 class was released this week. Adam Gorney gives his thoughts on each position.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Intel flows after busy visit weekend

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Intel flows after busy visit weekend

Here’s the latest from Adam Gorney that includes updates on Honor Fa’alave Johnson (L) and Brandon Arrington (R).

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Pro-West Exposure Camp: Top Prospect Evaluations, part 2

Pro-West Exposure Camp: Top Prospect Evaluations, part 2

The Pro West Exposure Camp was held September 7-8 in Walnut Creek. Here are evals of 10 more top prospects.

Premium content
 • Gerry Freitas
2025 point guard Semetri Carr breaks down weekend commitment to Cal

2025 point guard Semetri Carr breaks down weekend commitment to Cal

Carr (Riordan) put together an impressive summer that brought him into the mix with several different programs.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matt Moreno
Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the first five-stars for the 2027 class

Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the first five-stars for the 2027 class

The national analyst staff takes a closer look at each of the prospects that landed in the upper echelon of the rankings

External content
 • Adam Friedman

in other news

Rivals Rankings Week: Key position storylines in the 2027 class

Rivals Rankings Week: Key position storylines in the 2027 class

The initial top 100 for the 2027 class was released this week. Adam Gorney gives his thoughts on each position.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Intel flows after busy visit weekend

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Intel flows after busy visit weekend

Here’s the latest from Adam Gorney that includes updates on Honor Fa’alave Johnson (L) and Brandon Arrington (R).

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Pro-West Exposure Camp: Top Prospect Evaluations, part 2

Pro-West Exposure Camp: Top Prospect Evaluations, part 2

The Pro West Exposure Camp was held September 7-8 in Walnut Creek. Here are evals of 10 more top prospects.

Premium content
 • Gerry Freitas
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 17, 2024
Georgia targets to know in the first 2027 Rivals rankings
Default Avatar
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

It's time to get to know the 2027 class.

Rivals released its initial top 100 for the 2027 cycle on Monday. The group, as you might expect, is packed with Georgia targets.

Here are a few Georgia targets to know in the first rankings for the 2027 class.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement