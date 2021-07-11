Girls Basketball: 2021 Corona Centennial is Team for The Ages

This Corona Centennial team? I looked them up, they’re the first girls public school to win a state chip since the legendary Cheryl Miller’s team did it at Riverside Poly. Me, E-Woods, I’ve seen the best prep and AAU teams over the past 20 years as a Rivals writer and this team has the most shocking assemblage of talent my eyes have ever witnessed at the guard spot. It’s like Magic and Byron all over again no doubt. The LakeShow of the 1980s people. It goes beyond a 25-1 record en route to their state chip over a great Mater Dei team. This Centennial team averaged 82.4 points per game. Nasty. 24 assists per game to go with 22 steals a game. That’s nice!



Coach Woods and his Corona Centennial Huskies celebrate.

Coaches and teams of great legend weren’t even trying to get with Centennial, wouldn’t put them on their schedule until they had to play them in CIF playoffs. The talent on Centennial? Mind blowing. Star Jayda Curry is headed to Cal, Trinity San Antonio is headed to Cal Baptist, Londynn Jones is headed to UCLA. Also on the team are Sydni Summers a mighty soph guard, Layla Curry a junior guard worthy of recruiting, and Bella Law, that sharp player. Last season this team was on a roll for the ages. What does the reader need to feel to understand them? Their raw emotion, the words these ladies spoke on how the season and program made them feel. If you saw them tear apart Windward High as I did, you’d be a believer too. Savage is the only word that comes to mind.



Sydni Summers

So here’s 6 girls sharing what the year meant to them. Sydni Summers: “This year meant a lot to me because this was my last year being able to play with Jayda and Trinity and I wanted them to go into college with a championship ring under their name.” How did the program affect your life? “This program helped me realize that in life I can overcome tough obstacles through adversity and how to be a winner.”

Bella Law: “This year was an eye opener to me. It was fun but also a challenging season because we pushed each other to our best abilities and we used our strengths to our advantage. We accomplished things as a team and not individually, which set us apart from the other teams. This year was one for the books.” How did the program affect your life? “By coming to this program my life was changed for the better. I knew coming to Centennial was going to be hard for me because no one thought I could make it on varsity and no one thought I had the skills to play at such a high level. "After my freshman year was completed I knew that I could accomplish so much through this program because the players and the coaching staff wanted the best for me no matter the situation.”



Londynn Jones

Londynn Jones: “This year showed me a side that many people haven’t seen from me. This year I was able to grow as a leader and as an individual. This year has showed me the role I add to a team. As a leader I felt it was my duty to bring the best out of all the players on my team and this year I felt I have done that. "I have always been a scorer and a leader but now I was able to show that I am also the player that brings the best out of my teammates and assists my teammates to be the best version of themselves and that’s a win for everybody!” How did the program affect your life? “Centennial is an amazing program with amazing coaches. This is another milestone that’s been added to my journey of God’s plan. I love to learn and grow as a person every day and that’s how this program has impacted me. I’m grateful that this program has added to my versatility as a player.”



Layla Curry

Layla Curry: “This year is the last year for me to develop as a player and means a lot since I will be spending only one more year with my team that is like a family to me.” How did the program affect your life? “It affected my life in a positive way. I have created a new love for basketball and have seen how important it is to have relationships with people on and off the court.”



Trinity San Antonio

Trinity San Antonio: “This year was most likely the most monumental year in terms of battling environmental factors that go hand in hand with mental limitations. Even through all of the adversity I wouldn’t want it to have played out any other way. It definitely bred a new standard for me to uphold my name of Trinity with the utmost respect and dignity.” How did the program affect your life? “In a lot of ways this program saved me more than I would like to admit to myself sometimes. The people, the lessons, the work etc. not only allowed my love for the game to grow but allowed me to establish a greater foundation for my future. The entire experience being within that environment is something I’m forever grateful for and even more indebted that I was led here in God’s willingness and grace to see me prevail through perseverance.”



Jayda Curry

Jayda Curry: “This year probably meant more to me than any other season I had at Centennial. I learned and grew so much in this short season we had. Being able to play with this special group of girls meant so much to me and although I wish we had more time and another season together, I’m forever grateful for the one year we were able to share. From the wins to the losses I appreciate every big and little thing that came with this season.” How did the program affect your life? “I can truly say that this program prepared me for the next level of basketball and life. It helped me become not only a better player but a better person. Over my 4 years at Centennial I have grown into my own and broken out of my shell. "Centennial will always hold a special place in my heart and will always be a place that I can call home.”

Centennial coach Martin Woods showed so much poise and skill. He doesn’t look for awards or praise. So his words spoke volumes when I asked him what this year meant to him. Coach Woods said, “This was a culmination of 14 years of commitment, sacrifice, dedication, disappointment, learning, and growth. Through all the 20-win seasons to the 2 seasons we were under .500 and especially the darkest time when I had to briefly resign to reevaluate my career, each of those seasons taught me lessons that brought me to this season. “Those experiences helped me make decisions both on the court and off that affected our team in a positive and meaningful way. It just so happens that my long journey as the head coach led me to a great place mentally while coincidentally having the most talented kids as a group that I’ve ever had at the same time. Not only talented but also beautiful people inside and out. “The energy, positivity, unselfishness, and togetherness almost masked the fact that we were in the middle of a global pandemic. No matter what happens moving forward, this team, these players, my staff, this season, and this year will always hold a special place in my heart.”



State Coach of the Year Martin Woods