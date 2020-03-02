Girls Open Division Championship: Mater Dei tops Windward
CIF-SS Open Division Championship: Mater Dei Monarchs 77, Windward Wildcats 65 Mater Dei won the CIF-SS Open Div championship on Friday night with a 77-65 win over Windward in game played at the W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news