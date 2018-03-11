CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

HAYWARD, Calif. - The fifth stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas took place Sunday at Chabot College. Dozens of players made their respective marks on the camp in Northern California, but below are five of the major takeaways from the event. RELATED: Full Rivals Camp Series schedule | Updates from San Francisco

QUARTERBACKS SHINED

Four-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. won the position MVP award but it was close. Fellow four-star Cade McNamara was right there with Johnson along with 2020 prospect Jay Butterfield and Santa Clarita (Calif.) West Ranch standout Weston Eget, who shined last weekend at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp. Johnson, from Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon, had really good things to say about Miami, Oregon and some other programs before the camp and then shined during one-on-one drills. He throws a really nice ball and it pops off his hand. Sometimes, he needs a little more zip but that could be because it was tough to time up with some receivers. He’s really talented and had a strong day. McNamara was right there as well and Butterfield was seriously considered for the quarterback MVP award because he was throwing impressive passes all day. Eget was strong for the second week and it would be a surprise if some offers didn’t come soon.

RUNNING BACK WAS LOADED

Combine phenom Dawaiian McNeely eventually ended up with the position MVP but there was serious debate because 2022 star-in-the-making Raleek Brown was phenomenal all day long and then 2020 recruit Jauheem Taylor came on late and was unstoppable against linebackers during one-on-one drills. McNeely is probably not a running back long term but he was excellent at that position - one day after performing really well at the Rivals adizero Combine and earning an invite to camp. He projects as a safety at the next level and he could be special. Brown is so fast and elusive, it was hard for any linebackers to stay with him. He’s developing physically and has the dynamic ability to be special. Taylor, originally from Sacramento, went to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and is now headed to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. He has star ability, too.

OFFENSIVE LINE PLAYED MEAN

Massive Hawaiian offensive tackle Julius Buelow earned his invite to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas later this summer and he had a great day but others - especially interior linemen - looked good, too. Special standouts were offensive guard/center Bula Schmidt from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea, who was not afraid to mix it up all day and played with a bloody mouth during portions of camp. Another interior lineman who stood out was Las Vegas Bishop Gorman’s Cade Briggs, who had the best initial punch at camp.

MILTON BUZZ AT CAMP

Top 2020 running back Kendall Milton did not participate in the camp but he did create buzz early in the day by saying he’s going to visit Florida State, Ohio State and Penn State in the coming months. The Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan standout has special ability, and programs like Alabama, Georgia and Wisconsin have noticed and extended recent offers. USC has also been a favorite of Milton’s but he has not talked much with new position coach Tim Drevno, who was just recently hired by the Trojans. The 2020 star is going to take more visits and patiently go through the recruiting process with some big trips coming up.

HAWAII WELL-REPRESENTED