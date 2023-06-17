HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - The two days of pool play are in the books from the OT7 Nationals and many of the top prospects from around the country made big impressions so far. Here are 10 thoughts after seeing tons of 7-on-7 action at Golden West College:



SMITH HAS NO. 1 POTENTIAL

Five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith didn’t fly all the way from South Florida to Southern California to sit around. It was phenomenal to see the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna work out all weekend at the Elite 11 and then drive the 25 or so miles to Huntington Beach from Redondo Beach to compete with his South Florida Express team at OT7. He certainly got a lot of work at both events. I’ve compared the No. 2 prospect in the country to Julio Jones and I stand by it - he has excellent size but probably doesn’t weigh as much as Jones at the same stage - but still the domination level is there. At any time, Smith can take over a game and it’s why No. 1 overall pops into our head except it would buck any NFL Draft trends of about the last 30 years. Twenty-four of the last 26 No. 1 overall picks have either been quarterbacks or defensive ends. The other three have been offensive tackles. The last No. 1 WR taken? Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Before that? Irving Fryar in 1984. That’s a lot of history to overcome.

*****

SAYIN MAKES A STATEMENT

Julian Sayin

Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin won the Elite 11 with strong performances throughout the week - big surprise, that’s what he always does - but what makes him extra special is that he didn’t go back to Carlsbad, Calif., for some fish tacos. Instead, the Alabama commit took the 405 South in Friday afternoon bumper-to-bumper traffic to compete with Miami Raw at OT7. He was excellent again. There is a quiet competitiveness about Sayin that will make him immediately fit in with the Crimson Tide and quickly earn the trust of coach Nick Saban. He’s not the fastest or the most physically-gifted quarterback in this class but he just might be the smartest, the most savvy and his athletic ability is a little underrated in itself.

*****

NO. 1 CORNER DEBATE WILL CONTINUE

Ellis Robinson

There are no five-star cornerbacks yet in the 2024 class - and we’re still not even sure who’s No. 1 at the position. It could be a situation that can only play itself out over their senior seasons and especially at the all-star events. Georgia commit Ellis Robinson looks and plays like a million bucks but Charles Lester is no slouch, either, and it was disappointing that he didn’t show up to OT7 to compare apples to apples. It might be a two-horse race right now but I’m still not counting out Bryce West, Kobe Black and Jaylen Mbakwe for that top spot. What’s crazy is that two of the top corners in 2025 - Devin Sanchez and Dijon Lee Jr. - are both 6-foot-3 and might push toward the top of 2024 if they could be ranked in that class.

MOORE MAKING PUSH UP WR LIST

Dakorien Moore

It might be difficult to push Alabama commit Ryan Williams off the No. 1 line in the 2025 rankings because he had a dominant sophomore season and he’s been so good this offseason but after that it’s anyone’s call - and Dakorien Moore made a big statement on Friday to be second on that list. That would mean the Duncanville, Texas standout would have to be in five-star consideration because Williams and Colorado pledge Winston Watkins are the top-two receivers now but Moore had two highlight-reel catches to make his case. The high four-star went up both times over defensive backs - good ones, too - to come down with incredible grabs and his Trillion Boys coaches have talked him up heavily as the best receiver in the whole class. After seeing those two receptions and others during this tournament, a case is being made as Texas, Oklahoma and others are involved.

*****

SANCHEZ LOOKS - AND PLAYS - LIKE A MILLION BUCKS

Devin Sanchez

Devin Sanchez is already a five-star in the 2025 class and he had some ‘wow’ moments during the OT7 championship that really makes the Houston (Texas) North Shore standout look like one of the best corners in recent memory. He’s right under 6-foot-3 and he has incredible length but he doesn’t turn like a battleship. The five-star is smooth, fluid and competitive plus he can reach his long arms in there to knock down passes and he can turn and run with any receiver. Ohio State and Alabama feel like the top two but Texas A&M and Oklahoma are also there with LSU possibly sneaking in, too.

*****

BUT DIJON “MUSTARD” LEE ISN’T FAR BEHIND

In the new 2025 rankings that come out later this month, four-star cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. is moving way up nationally and in the position rankings but maybe not high enough. The Mission Viejo, Calif., recruit has such incredible length that he and Sanchez could be twin brothers and he’s also super fluid and rangy in his coverage. USC could have the lead here but it’s a stunner that not every school in the country has offered Lee because he has five-star potential and he’s had an elite offseason at numerous events.

*****

GRAHAM HAS MAJOR LOVE FOR HARTLINE

Mylan Graham

When Mylan Graham committed to Ohio State over Purdue, Tennessee and others in April, one of the biggest reasons - maybe the biggest reason - was because of his relationship with position coach Brian Hartline. His bond with coach Ryan Day is crucial but it seems like Hartline is Graham’s guy and that was huge in his pledge. So the question has arisen: With Hartline being one of the hottest assistant coaches in college football, what happens if he leaves for a head coaching job following this season? Most would give the political answer that it wouldn’t affect anything but the New Haven, Ind., four-star said it could, or maybe even, it would. In no uncertain terms, the high four-star receiver said he would definitely consider following Hartline if he happens to get a head coaching job, that their bond is that strong. All of this is speculation until something goes down but certainly something to watch.

*****

DON’T FORGET ABOUT MCCLELLAN

Jeremiah McClellan

Smith and Graham are two very talented receivers committed to Ohio State and the Buckeyes lead Florida State and others for four-star Elijah Moore from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel, who looked elite at times for Team Toa over the last two days, but don’t forget about Jeremiah McClellan being potentially a big addition for the Buckeyes as well. It sure sounds like Ohio State is in the best shape with a visit coming up to Oregon for the St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers as LSU and Missouri round out his top four.

*****

TWO BATTLING IT OUT FOR KNIGHT

Deuce Knight

Deuce Knight is the top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 class so he still has a ton of time left in his recruitment but it definitely looks like two teams are really battling this out: Tennessee and Notre Dame. The Lucedale (Miss.) George County lefty who throws an effortless ball and could move much higher in the rankings - read potential five-star - loves the offensive system in Knoxville but the academic and athletic mix (and just how hard the Irish staff is recruiting him) stands out to him about South Bend.

*****

WILLIAMS LOOKS LIKE A FUTURE STAR

Jonah Williams