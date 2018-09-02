CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



SAN DIEGO - The Honor Bowl is always one of the best early-season events in Southern California as some of the region’s top teams compete. Here is some analysis and thoughts from the first two games of the day as Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian beat Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro took down San Diego Helix. RELATED: New 2020 state rankings for the West Region

CHARBONNET IS FOR REAL

Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet runs the football like a man - fearless, tough, he lowers his shoulder and he drags tacklers down the field as well. The Michigan four-star commit also does not just run out of bounds on the sideline, he embraces contact, knocks people over and keeps on trucking for more yardage. The Westlake Village Oaks Christian standout had a fantastic game, dominated running the ball in between the tackles and to the outside and his physical nature really stood out most. One reason he said Michigan won out in his recruitment: The strength staff in Ann Arbor. It’s no surprise. He’s all of 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds and he fights every time he has the ball in his hands for extra yardage. He should be a welcome addition to Michigan’s backfield.

THIBODEAUX IS SO INTRIGUING

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux is already a five-star defensive end and rated as the fifth-best prospect in the 2019 class so he has a big reputation and a big game to back it up. He’s an athletic specimen who can get to the outside edge against almost any offensive tackle and his speed rush is one for the books. His outside moves are some of the best to come out of the West region in a while. I do think, though, that the Westlake Village Oaks Christian standout needs to develop more inside moves and he also needs to be more physical at the point of attack sometimes. Don’t get me wrong: Thibodeaux is special but we’re talking about him potentially dominating on the college level and beyond. He has unique tools and his athleticism is off the charts but consistent dominance is what we’re looking for now.

RINGO IS SUPER SPECIAL

In the latest round of rankings released last week, Kelee Ringo moved to a five-star and to the No. 1 safety in the 2020 class after an outstanding performance at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and some impressive performances early in the season. There will be a lengthy discussion whether Ringo should be moved to the cornerback rankings instead. Ringo can play both defensive back spots but he was especially impressive as a lockdown corner all night in Scottsdale Saguaro’s victory. Ringo had an interception but was rarely tested because his side of the field was completely locked down. The five-star is a special athlete and could legitimately be a five-star at either cornerback or safety.

SOELLE HAS IMPRESSIVE DAY

Connor Soelle

Connor Soelle is undersized but the kid is a playmaker, he's fearless and he could be an excellent addition for Arizona State's defense. Numerous times throughout the game, the Sun Devils commit was around the ball, lowering his shoulder and making something happen for Scottsdale Saguaro's defense. At 6-foot-1 and 199 pounds, maybe Soelle moves to safety in the Pac-12 but he looks and performs like the type of player who doesn't care where he's at on the football field - he just wants to go out there, contribute and make something happen, a coach's dream.

TUIMOLOAU LOADED WITH POTENTIAL

J.T. Tuimoloau did not have a dominant performance in Sammamish Eastside Catholic’s loss to Oaks Christian but he’s a 2021 prospect who could be one of the best in the West region and he already has the physical frame of someone in college. Tuimoloau greatly impressed this offseason playing tight end for Team FSP on the 7-on-7 circuit and he was exclusively playing on the defensive line in Saturday’s game. He is legitimately 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, is physical at the point of contact and he has great athleticism for a player his size. It’s hard to believe he still has three years of high school football left.

WILLIAMS FOCUSED ON REHAB