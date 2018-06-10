CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

LOS ANGELES - The USC Rising Stars Camp was held Sunday and even though many of the top prospects in attendance were not working out there were still plenty of news and notes. Here are five takeaways from the event. MORE: What Grant Gunnell's commitment to Arizona means for other programs

STARS ON CAMPUS

Chris Steele

There has been so much talk about Florida and Oregon and a final official visit to South Carolina that it could be easily forgotten that five-star cornerback Chris Steele is still very high on USC and the Trojans might be the team to beat. The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout did not participate in camp but his attendance did not go unnoticed as numerous coaches said hello. He’s the second-best corner in the country and definitely a top priority for the Trojans although other schools are making it interesting. Another top prospect hanging out with Steele was four-star offensive lineman Jonah Tauanu’u, who joked this offseason that a lot of people around him think he will end up with the Trojans. That could definitely be the case as well but the Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne prospect is definitely giving Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and others a look. It was USC’s camp but Florida coach Dan Mullen was also there and was seen talking with both targets as well.

WASHINGTON IS SPECIAL

Darnell Washington Rivals.com

Darnell Washington is rated as one of the best tight ends in the 2020 class but early at Rising Stars Camp he was working out with the defensive linemen - and still stood out. The Las Vegas Desert Pines recruit is legitimately 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, moves so well for a player his size and immediately grabs the attention of everyone watching him. Tennessee offered right after the camp - at least one Vols coach was at camp - and it’s no surprise the SEC school got interested. Actually, it’s a bigger shock that Washington does not have even more offers because not only does he look great but the 2020 recruit has the skills to take over at tight end. Maybe defensive end, too.

"SAND BEAST" LANDS GATORS OFFER

Nathaniel Jones Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Nathaniel Jones - whose nickname is Sand Beast - landed an offer from Florida after the Rising Stars Camp and it’s clear he’s going to become a national recruit pretty quickly. Once more coaches see the 2020 running back from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and as Jones gets more carries in that loaded backfield, many more programs could get involved. So far, Jones has landed offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Oregon, San Jose State, UCLA and Utah. The Bruins might have the early edge but Jones is also now interested in Florida, with many more offers expected in the coming years.

DELGADO BACK IN CALIFORNIA

Josh Delgado Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Josh Delgado might go to school at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy now after transferring from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco but the four-star receiver sure spends a lot of time in California and he was another top recruit spotted watching the camp on Sunday. Delgado, along with Bosco four-star linebacker Ralen Goforth and others, were in attendance and the Trojans could become a bigger player for Delgado in the coming months. Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arkansas and others are all involved and Delgado has made it no secret he is leaning toward returning to the West Coast to play his college football.

DRAKE SIGHTINGS

Drake London Nick Lucero/Rivals.com