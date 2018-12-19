Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 01:32:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Granada Hills advances to the title game with win over Thousand Oaks

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Ed Baker SFV Invitational Semifinal:Granada Hills Highlanders 62, Thousand Oaks Lancers 44Senior Jesse Bannout and junior Aaron Dozier provided the offensive punch and the Granada Hills defense did...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}