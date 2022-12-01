Any time a recruit flips from one rival school to the other it is going to grab attention. There had not been many indications that Grant Buckey would eventually end up with a program other than USC. He committed to the Trojans in the summer after collecting a host of offers in the first half of the year.

Still, UCLA had remained in the picture and hosted him for an official visit during the spring. When it came time to make a decision, it was the Bruins and Trojans that were left as his top two schools.

He decided to go with USC then, but as time went on and UCLA put together a strong season the high three-star recruit started to think more about the Bruins. Recent conversations with the staff at USC led to a change in the overall picture for Buckey, and Thursday he announced that his choice had changed and now he is Westwood-bound.

“Coach Kelly has been in contact with me, texting me every now and then," Buckey said. "When I made my decision they were my top two. When I made my decision they (UCLA and USC) were my top two. Recently, USC has told me they’re looking in the portal a lot. They just wanted to let me know that. So, I felt it was in my best interest and that I would have the most opportunity going to UCLA.

"I know coach [Chip] Kelly, he uses the portal as well, but they told me that they were going to make sure that I get the development that I need. There’s kind of just more opportunity I feel like I’ll have there, so that’s the main reason I flipped."

The Bruins have already had their best season under Kelly after reaching nine wins during the regular season. Buckey paid attention to the progress the team has had this year, and that also played a part in his decision to play for the Bruins.