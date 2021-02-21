CaliforniaPreps - Harden, Pistol Pete, Ionescu? Chloe Briggs Is The Humble Takeover

We’re all standing in the middle of the Mamba Academy court, Cal Storm practice, Feb 2020. My guy George Quintero, Cal Storm founder, that AAU legendary coach for the ages, my dude, is all kinds of adamant when speaking about his freshman guard supreme, 5-11 Chloe Briggs. Electricity sparks throughout his voice, veins poppin’ a lil, G grabs me by the arm gently, his eyes widen excitedly. G looks me dead in the eye and says, “E-Woods, this girl Chloe Briggs is just like Harden. “She's got a herky-jerky kind of unpredictable game; she passes the rock like a throw-back Pistol Pete, some wild crazy pinpoint passes E-Woods. She is a future Sabrina Ionescu bro!”



Chloe Briggs.

Dang, I tell George “It’s like that? You’d never BS me G-Quintero.” I’m just shaking my head in disbelief, like just being told the world isn’t really round, something crazy put in my ear.100! George Quintero? Dude has coached the best ever. Dude has brought into the hoop world the freaking basketball GOAT Diana Taurasi. He started off the ever dope Noelle Quinn of Bruin and WNBA fame; who doesn’t love Noey? Chelsea Gray of Duke and LA Sparks fame got her start with G; Leaonna Odom, I could go on forever, G doesn’t play around in such matters and never gasses up a player, never ever. So I look at this slight, thin girl Chloe, just trying to imagine a young looking Steph Curry as a freshman in high school. I didn’t quite know what to make of her but then I start to watch her ball-out in game. It comes me to me like a lightening bolt, just as my guy Skyy Clark’s game came raining down from the heavens the first time I saw him reign terror on comp and I’m like, “POW, BAM, WHAP.” Because Chloe can shoot it from NBA way deep, is so super skilled, and her IQ is scary like that of Larry Bird and J-Harden. It’s like for the ages people, nasty, scary, yet beautiful, like a thunderstorm all at once and I’m in the middle of a hurricane watching all of this goodness occur in game! It’s like my guy Mars Blackmon of Air Jordan says in Nike commercials about Michael Jordan, “Is it the shoes money?” No, It’s not the shoes silly rabbit, it’s not that C-Briggs is 5-11 feet tall either. It’s true that Chloe might be the sweetest, most chill person off-court ever, but flip that switch and it’s a massacre. Like Snoop Dogg said, “Murda was the case that they gave me.”



How she do when she’s on-the court for her Ontario Christian High squad and her Nike sponsored Cal Storm AAU Team Taurasi? She actually murderizes the comp in game, she does it like a subtle assassin. It’s just effortless, filling up that stat sheet until all the black little numbers start to fall off the page, too much production for one page to hold. Where’s the proof say you the reader? How many girl freshmen have ever averaged nearly 40 ppg, 13 assists, 13 rebounds average in a season and led the nation statistically? Not many, ever. Translate those stats to what a boy’s season would look like. It’d be like a freaking hot average 50 ppg, 20 rebounds, 20 assists, all that as a dang freshman. Now are you starting to get the point people? C-Briggs is on that Magic Johnson trip, a throw back to something we haven’t seen since 1978 maybe. And don’t get it twisted, she isn’t a selfish player out for them stats. Chloe is this off-the-charts IQ hoop genius, an emerging Sabrina-esque pass-first guard, just trying to be efficient, just reppin’ classy. Like the Raiders’ Al Davis said, “Win baby, win” Period. In her freshman year Chloe visited Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu for Sabrina’s last game as a Duck. Sabrina’s coach, Kelly Graves, is a good dude and that place cranks out many WNBA players. Kelly offered Chloe in the middle of Covid 19, as a freshman, which was a fantastically rare thing for him to do.



Chloe Briggs and Sabrina ionescu

The PAC-12 conference as a whole usually offers the absolute most elite prep players, but not until their junior year because they’re saving spots to see who will be the best, because they have the strongest conference in the country. So Chloe didn’t rewrite the books with that offer, she freaking obliterated the books into little tiny pieces. After Oregon offered C-Briggs, the UCLA Bruins offered next, then Arizona offered after them, Stanford offered recently, and now Louisville is in the mix. Many, many a D1 program covers Chloe because she is, in a phrase “That difference maker.” As an outstanding person and academically advanced student, coaches realize she is that cold piece of work baller who has fantastically deep range but makes her team much much better. It’s nice that she scores like Luka Doncic, maybe a little less than Harden, but she’s mos def on her way to resembling how Sabrina got down in college. But that’s a long way to go, she’s only a soph in prep, 10th grader, remember that. Get to know Chloe, she’s a sweet, chill person off court. I consider her a valued friend. She’s extremely intelligent, considerate, fun to watch because she’s this smoldering hot player. Her family is beyond gracious, supportive. Her great friend Erica Collins of Cal Storm grew up with her and she’ll tell you all you need to know about C-Briggs, “No one could take her love for the game of basketball away, she’s constantly smiling and enjoys getting better.” Want to truly know what makes Chloe tick? You find so much of her dad Jason in C-Brigg’s game, he’s this happy-go-lucky guy, pro positive and professional person. He’s beyond being a passionate Lakers’ fan and was a good shooting guard back in his day. He has passed the love of hitting that jump shot on to Chloe, and also the importance of the grind, the importance of dreaming and hoops onto his kids. But really? Why is Jason the best kind of family you will ever find? Along with his incredible caring wife Kim, they love their kids so deeply. They're moral, beyond supportive in many ways. Let’s get to know Chloe better. I asked her to tell the people what she stands for and she said, “My parents gave me the gift of love. My dad put a ball in my hands at age 3, we share a passion for hoops. “I take academics very seriously and being that role model to my little sisters Kailee and Crystal. I’m just a normal kid, I listen to country music to get me up for games. I will always, always be a humble person as my parents advised me, stay grounded, true to myself and friends. “I do have fun, I play video games NBA 2K and Fortnight sometimes. I laugh, I get out and enjoy moments with friends. I’m a focused person, I like to practice against men friends, 6-5 guys that provide me a challenge to hone my skills. I want to play in the WNBA someday so stepping up to any challenge is what it’s all about for me! “I’m proud I put lots of work into the game. I’m proud of my D1 offers but it’s the grind I seek. I looked up to Kobe, he’s my inspiration. I try to play hard like he did each and every day.” I

The Briggs family

If you’re lucky to meet Chloe, you will fall in love with many aspects of her personality, her drive, and game, because she is very special in many ways! How does a Chloe Briggs game look like in the context of her Taurasi AAU team? It’s a thing of beauty because her team is coached well by G-Quintero. Team Taurasi has been taught to be selfless, they’ve been taught to play with each other in a way to weave each other’s talents into one another seamlessly. That’s rare in a me-first generation and society that often acts greedy and selfish. Just know that Chloe and that whole Taurasi squad is pure unselfish basketball indeed! When I sit court side to watch Taurasi as I often do, there is the smell of fear on the opponent’s body, the look of terror in their eyes in most games that are usually blow outs for Team Taurasi. They do lots of work on the Nike EYBL circuit and in many tournaments. Chloe’s teammates are high-performing ballers, especially sophomore Ashley Chea and Hannah Stines. All these girls are great friends. This is what A-Chea had to say of Chloe, “She’s such a fun person to be around on and off the court and she always finds a way to cheer or hype people up.” Peep the beyond fire vid on Chloe and her teammates:



Me, E-Woods, I’ve known some of the best SoCal ballers to ever lace-up sneakers in our modern era. So when I tell you a great friend of mine who is a man I respect thinks highly of Chloe: Believe me. That man? Pooh Jeter of Serra High and University of Portland fame. Pooh made it to the NBA even though he’s under 6-0 tall and you best believe he’s a legend among legends of LA hoop history, like a modern day Raymond Lewis of LA. Pooh coaches a Drew League squad and runs a successful clothing boutique, LACED. He’s the ultimate mentor I know because he genuinely cares for young players. He helped unlock the minds and games of NBA greats like James Harden, Russ Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, 100’s of LA’s past and future all time best since 2000. We have a mentor group called Hometown Favorites and I hope Chloe will join us there at the Cal State LA college gym to show she is elite. We’ve had elite boys and some elite girls the past few years. Just see the FIRE Hometown Fav Pro Mentor video to believe!



Point is, I sent a bomb highlight of Chloe’s “get down” to Pooh, who is in the Ukraine playing pro ball right now, and I asked him what he thought of her. Guess what Pooh said. “E-Woods, Chloe is NICE!!!” There you have it people. Peep the video of our Hometown Favorite Clinics, very powerful blueprint of mentoring. It’s important to also give girl ballers that same NBA, WNBA mentoring experience like we did for our girl Lexi Tucker in 19’. She is balling for Texas Tech now. After Covid-19 is over I would love to invite Chloe to Hometown Favorite and to Air West. Their runs are the under ground ballers’ paradise. It’s where Harden does wet work with his J and if Chloe and James ever had a 3 point contest, pow, watch out people! At Hometown Favorites, Montreal Harrell, Lou Williams and many NBA guys play ball with the preps, so prayers up for a chance for my girl C-Briggs who is that shooter supreme!



DeMar DeRozan and James Harden