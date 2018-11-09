Take Two: Has Florida locked up five-star DB Chris Steele?
THE STORYLINE
Chris Steele is a five-star cornerback who has looked exceptional at numerous events in recent months, including his performance against some quality opponents in Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei earlier this season.
He’s a big, physical corner who is highly competitive, and that mentality, along with his skills on the field, has made him one of the top uncommitted prospects in this class. It was not always that way, since Steele was committed to UCLA early in his recruitment and had recently been pledged to USC.
But the five-star cornerback is back on the market. Florida has emerged as a strong contender in his recruitment. He loves the defensive back tradition there and the Gators’ ability to put players in the NFL. Plus, he's always admired the way Quincy Wilson played the position.
USC still cannot be counted out. Oklahoma remains a strong contender. And Oregon is another school that he has watched closely. Others, including Georgia and Ohio State, have poked around since Steele’s decommitment from the Trojans.
At the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Steele will make his final announcement. Are the Gators completely in the driver’s seat? Or is his recruitment still so fluid there’s no telling where Steele will end up?
FIRST TAKE: COREY BENDER, GATORSTERRITORY.COM
“Steele has been a man of a few words since decommitting from USC, but the Gators are certainly in the thick of things, along with Oregon, Oklahoma and the Trojans. He has strong relationships with multiple UF staff members, as well as several of their commits and players. One of UF's commits, cornerback Jaydon Hill, said over the weekend he's confident in the Gators' chances at landing Steele.
“Each of the aforementioned schools have their cases, but Florida checks off several boxes for the five-star prospect, who will announce at the All-American Bowl. I like the Gators' chances right now.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“I think he’s going to Florida. It is pretty much a done deal. He’s supposed to announce at the All-American Bowl, and everything I’m hearing is that he’s a lock for Florida. He’s a great fit there. It’s huge for them to pull a West Coast kid all the way over to Florida. They have a great defensive backfield tradition. He fits that perfectly. He’s a five-star kid who’s going to help recruiting for them. He’s a home run recruit for them.”