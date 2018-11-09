Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Chris Steele is a five-star cornerback who has looked exceptional at numerous events in recent months, including his performance against some quality opponents in Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei earlier this season.

He’s a big, physical corner who is highly competitive, and that mentality, along with his skills on the field, has made him one of the top uncommitted prospects in this class. It was not always that way, since Steele was committed to UCLA early in his recruitment and had recently been pledged to USC.

But the five-star cornerback is back on the market. Florida has emerged as a strong contender in his recruitment. He loves the defensive back tradition there and the Gators’ ability to put players in the NFL. Plus, he's always admired the way Quincy Wilson played the position.

USC still cannot be counted out. Oklahoma remains a strong contender. And Oregon is another school that he has watched closely. Others, including Georgia and Ohio State, have poked around since Steele’s decommitment from the Trojans.

At the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Steele will make his final announcement. Are the Gators completely in the driver’s seat? Or is his recruitment still so fluid there’s no telling where Steele will end up?