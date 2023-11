All in all, Eligon's recruiting process lasted a little more than two weeks. He received his offer from the Wildcats on Nov. 8, took his first official visit last weekend and then committed on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving.

Northwestern football has something new to be thankful for after three-star wide receiver Hayden Eligon II announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Thanksgiving Day..

Eligon is the second wide receiver in Northwestern's Class of 2024, joining local two-star Carson Grove. Eligon will be a big target, already measuring 6-foot-4 and 189 pounds, the kind that wide receivers coach Armon Binns has pursued this entire cycle for his inaugural class at Northwestern.

After the decommitment of Gabe VanSickle just days before, Eligon brings Northwestern's class back up to 11 commits.

Eligon is the second player, joining Braxton Strong from Nov. 19, to commit to David Braun since he was named permanent head coach last week.

More to come from WildcatReport