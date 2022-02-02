Henry Picks the Sooners

But first-year defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis kept working, and it felt like the Sooners and head coach Brent Venables had been able to turn the tide Tuesday.

Although he was committed to Michigan, the battle was really between OU and Arizona. Henry visited both schools in the last month and coming into the early part of this signing period week, it looked like Henry would be a Wildcat.

The good news continued with Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger defensive end Kevonte Henry switching from Michigan and signing with OU on Wednesday.

A flipped signing for Oklahoma in the early afternoon deserves another in the early evening, and the Sooners have done just that once again with the defensive line.

There are going to be concerns with Henry’s listed weight of 208 pounds, but it will allow OU to mold him into the type of player it believes will make him the most productive for the team.

Henry committed to Michigan in June. But following the December signing period and Henry electing to not sign, it became pretty apparent he wasn’t going to be a Wolverine.

He was actually offered by Chavis just hours before OU’s victory against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 in San Antonio.

When the recruiting period opened back up in January, Henry was among the first 2022 visitors to be in Norman with the staff finalized. It felt like OU was the easy favorite, but Arizona made a strong push in the last couple of weeks as Florida faded away.

Henry is the second defensive flip of signing day, joining Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons defensive end R Mason Thomas. The high three-star prospect switched from Iowa State to the Sooners earlier in the day.

OU was also able to get San Diego St. Augustine defensive lineman Gracen Halton to sign in the afternoon, adding three defensive linemen during the day.

With Venables finalizing the staff with Miguel Chavis at defensive ends and Todd Bates with the tackles, you knew OU was aiming for the big finish.

It really couldn’t have gone much better in that department with Thomas, Henry and Halton all picking OU within a five-hour period.

Defense was the priority and mission accomplished.