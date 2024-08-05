Myles Jones is the No. 150 prospect in the Rivals150 for 2026, and his play on both the adidas and Nike circuits this summer was likely enough to ensure he moves up a spot or two in when the list refreshes this fall.

Jones, who started the spring playing for the Oakland Soldiers 16U before finishing the summer with Jalen Green Elite 17U, averaged 14 PPG on the 16U circuit and flashed the ability to dictate pace and get to his spots, in addition to his trademark shooting ability on the 17U level in July.

Jones already holds offers from San Francisco, Montana State and Weber State, but high-major programs are starting to sniff around the combo guard’s recruitment as well. Stanford, Washington and others have already contacted the California-based junior, and there could be more to come on that front.

Rivals recently spoke with Jones about his breakout summer and what it could mean for his recruitment process.

*****

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH BECAUSE OF HIS HOT SUMMER:

"I would say my highest interest is from Stanford. UCSB, Washington and a few others."

ON HIS SAN FRANCISCO OFFER:

"Those coaches have been on me since my freshman year. It’s probably my strangest relationship. [Assistant] Coach [Michael] Plank is my guy. I’ve been talking to him for a long time. I’ve been up there. I've seen the campus and done the elite camp – all that. They have been at a bunch of our practices and workouts."

ON THE DISTANCE BETWEEN USF’S CAMPUS AND HIS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA HOME:

“It’s a good two-hour drive, but not that far.”

ON STANFORD:

“I would say Stanford is definitely my highest interest. The coach was telling me how he thinks I’m definitely one of the high-major dudes in the 2026 class. He was like, ‘I really like how you pass and that you always make the right play. That’s the thing we really love to see at Stanford.’ He told me they already knew I could score and that I was a shifty guard, but it was the passing ability that stood out when they watched me play at Rock Hill.”

ON THE FACTORS THAT LED TO HIS BIG GRASSROOTS SEASON:

“I’ve always had the same work ethic. This summer just helped me play higher competition and my work showed in that setting. I’ve been working hard ever since I touched a basketball.”