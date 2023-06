Watch highlights of recruits at Notre Dame's Evaluation Camp II on Tuesday.

Players highlighted include 2025 S target Tre' Harrison, 2025 CB target Tariq Hayer, 2025 WR prospect Albren Johnson, 2026 WR prospect Devin Hamilton, 2025 CB prospect Ezekiel Castex, 2026 CB prospect Elijah Harris, 2025 TE prospect Cross Nimmo, 2026 RB prospect Isaiah Ene, 2025 RB prospect Keegan Sack, 2024 OL prospect Steven Scott III and 2025 OL prospect Garrison Blank.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube