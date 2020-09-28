Hoop Review Evaluation/Workout: Team Havoc vs. Bay Area Warriors
Here is a player evaluation report on the Hoop Review evaluation workout on Thursday September 24th at Slam Academy in Hayward.The event was a matchup between Team Havoc (players from Manteca HS) a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news