Hoop Review Evaluation/Workout: Team Rampage vs. Team Los Altos
Here is a look at the prospects who participated in the Hoop Review evaluation workout on Thursday, October 22 at the Slam Academy in Hayward. It was a matchup between talented prospects playing fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news